President, PM reaffirm commitment to Jinnah’s principles

Leaders call for national unity, social harmony and economic stability in line with the founder’s principles.

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged Pakistanis to uphold Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ’s principles of unity, constitutionalism and equal rights as the country marked his 78th death anniversary.

In separate messages, the president and prime minister paid tribute to Jinnah, saying his political struggle and leadership led to the creation of Pakistan and aimed to safeguard the religious, cultural, political and economic rights of Muslims in the subcontinent.

Zardari said Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a country where Muslims could live according to their beliefs without fear of majoritarian rule, while minorities could freely and peacefully practice their faiths.

He said the Quaid’s vision was reflected in his words and actions, particularly in his Aug. 11, 1947, speech delivered three days before Pakistan’s independence.

Zardari said Jinnah’s life offered lasting lessons in perseverance, discipline and confidence in one’s purpose. He said these qualities provided guidance for addressing security, political, social, cultural and economic challenges, as well as climate emergencies.

The president urged the nation to uphold Jinnah’s emphasis on strong institutions, constitutional continuity and equality before the law. He said political differences and polarization should be resolved through constitutional institutions, democratic processes, dialogue and the rule of law.

He particularly called on young Pakistanis to draw strength from Jinnah’s example and face difficulties with courage and confidence rather than despair, while remaining committed to building a stronger and more prosperous country.

Shehbaz described Jinnah as an exceptional leader who changed the course of history and overcame formidable challenges to establish an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

The prime minister said Jinnah inspired Muslims to unite in their struggle to preserve their religious, cultural and ideological identity. He credited the Quaid’s political acumen, foresight and leadership with advancing the independence movement and turning the demand for a separate state into reality.

Shehbaz said Pakistan was created to protect the ideological freedom, political and religious rights, and economic and social advancement of Muslims in the subcontinent.

He also highlighted the challenges Jinnah faced after independence, including severe administrative and financial constraints, the mass migration of millions of people and the establishment of a functioning government.

The prime minister said Jinnah made clear that Pakistan was founded on Islamic principles that guaranteed freedom of citizenship and religion, along with equal fundamental rights and responsibilities for all people regardless of color or creed.

Shehbaz said building Pakistan into a developed and welfare-oriented state remained central to Jinnah’s political legacy. He stressed that the country’s progress, prosperity and welfare could only be achieved through collective national efforts.

He urged the nation to renew its commitment to Jinnah’s principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline, describing them as a guiding framework for future generations.

Shehbaz said the best tribute to Jinnah would be to work collectively to strengthen national unity, social harmony and economic stability and build a Pakistan that reflects the founder’s vision and principles.

He also prayed for Jinnah’s elevated rank and asked Allah Almighty to bless the Father of the Nation with an exalted place in His mercy.