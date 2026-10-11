PTI Chief Barrister Gauhar condemns emergency imposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

First notification after the Emergency, Dr. Fakhar Alam appointed as Chief Secretary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Barrister Gauhar Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, strongly condemned the imposition of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, calling it an "undemocratic move" and vowing to challenge the decision at every forum.





In a statement, Gauhar said the party "completely rejects this move" and described it as a "very worrying and serious political mistake."





"The people will never accept such measures against their rights," he said, adding that PTI will "raise its voice against the decision at every forum."





The reaction came as authorities issued the first notification following the emergency declaration, appointing Dr. Muhammad Fakhar Alam Irfan as chief secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Irfan, a Grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, previously served as secretary in the Power Division of the Federal Ministry of Energy.





According to the notification, his appointment takes effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.