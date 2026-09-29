Iraqi Airways to resume Iran flights in October after U.S. sanctions waiver

Iraq stopped flights to and from Iran after new U.S. sanctions restricted aviation services.

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Airways will resume flights to Iran in October after Iraq secured a special U.S. Treasury exemption from sanctions that had forced the suspension of air services, according to Iraq’s Transport Ministry.





The exemption will allow the Iraqi national carrier to operate flights between Iraq and Iran for one month, with services expected to begin from the Shiite holy city of Najaf once regulatory and technical requirements are completed.





Iraq stopped flights to and from Iran on Friday after new U.S. sanctions restricted aviation services involving Iranian airlines. Baghdad had asked Washington for exemptions to keep flights operating for religious pilgrimages, medical treatment and education.





Officials have not yet decided how many flights will be permitted during that period. The decision follows a U.S. move to provide limited relief for flights between Iran and Najaf. Reuters reported that the Trump administration was preparing the temporary waiver, with the possibility of a longer-term exemption later.





Iraq also offered safeguards to address U.S. concerns over sanctions violations. The measures include screening passengers, sharing travel information and preventing the flights from being used to transport weapons, sanctioned individuals and illegal funds.





The temporary exemption comes as Iraq tries to keep important air links with Iran while complying with U.S. sanctions.