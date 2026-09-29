France's aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

PARIS: France's civilian aviation regulator asked airlines Tuesday to cancel flights at Paris' main airport and at Marseille's airport because of a strike by civil servants.

The DGAC ordered airlines to scrap 5% of flights between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. At Marseille airport, 25% of flights were ordered canceled between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

The regulator said traffic could also be disrupted at regional airports in Nantes, Strasbourg, Limoges, Lourdes and Pau. Traffic was expected to be normal at the country's other airports.