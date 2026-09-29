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Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks Zara Larsson sparks bold glitter maximalist style as clean girl era fades Hareem Farooq sparks fresh wave of body-positivity talk in striking mocha brown look Three dead, including child, in overcrowded English Channel boat crossing from France to Britain Pakistan takes SCO helm as India returns to Islamabad for key regional talks

France's aviation regulator cancels flights due to civil servants strike

Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PARIS: France's civilian aviation regulator asked airlines Tuesday to cancel flights at Paris' main airport and at Marseille's airport because of a strike by civil servants.

The DGAC ordered airlines to scrap 5% of flights between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. local time at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. At Marseille airport, 25% of flights were ordered canceled between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Charles de Gaulle airport is operated by Aeroports de Paris and is one of Air France-KLM's main hubs.

The regulator said traffic could also be disrupted at regional airports in Nantes, Strasbourg, Limoges, Lourdes and Pau. Traffic was expected to be normal at the country's other airports.

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