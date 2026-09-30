Hegseth plans 20% cut in US general, admiral positions across military

The planned cuts would double last year’s reduction target and affect one- to four-star military positions, with some posts downgraded or eliminated.

WASHINGTON: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to announce a 20% cut in positions for generals and admirals Wednesday at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, as the Pentagon moves to streamline its senior leadership.





The reduction, which doubles the 10% overall cut ordered last year, will cover one- to four-star general and admiral billets across the U.S. military.





The planned cuts target positions rather than immediately removing 20% of officers currently serving in those ranks. Some positions will be eliminated, while others will be downgraded and filled by lower-ranking officers, including colonels and Navy captains.





The military services have been directed to complete the reductions by Jan. 1, 2027, according to Pentagon documents.





Hegseth is expected to outline the plan during his “State of the Force” address to hundreds of junior and mid-ranking service members. The move is part of his broader effort to reduce senior-level bureaucracy and shift authority and resources toward troops closer to combat.





Hegseth previously ordered a 20% reduction in active-duty four-star positions and a 10% overall reduction in general and flag officer positions in 2025.





He has described the restructuring as an effort to improve military readiness and operational effectiveness, using the phrase “less generals, more GIs” to characterize the approach.





The latest cuts come as the United States remains engaged in its war with Iran, raising questions about how the reduction of senior command positions could affect military operations.





The Pentagon has already consolidated some commands, allowing positions previously held by separate generals or admirals to be combined under a single commander.





Hegseth’s broader overhaul has also included the removal of several senior military leaders. Gen. Randy George was removed as Army chief of staff, while Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. was dismissed as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Adm. Lisa Franchetti was removed as chief of naval operations.





Former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll also resigned earlier this month following tensions with Hegseth. Reports said Driscoll had raised concerns that the removal of senior officers and restrictions on promotions could reduce the pool of experienced leaders available for future commands.





Hegseth’s upcoming address comes nearly a year after he summoned senior military leaders to Quantico and outlined his expectations for the force while defending his plans to restructure the Pentagon’s leadership.





This year’s gathering is expected to feature mostly high-performing junior and mid-ranking service members selected by military commands.





The Pentagon has not yet detailed how the reductions will be distributed among the individual military services or how each affected position will be handled.