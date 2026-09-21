Four militants killed during Balochistan operation

Security forces launch action in Panjgur following intelligence about militant presence.

PANJGUR: Security forces killed four militants during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Panjgur district on Monday, security sources said, as counterterrorism operations intensify across the province.





The operation was conducted in the Aphan-e-Koh and Prom areas after security forces received information about the presence of militants, according to the sources.





Security forces engaged the militants in an intense exchange of fire, killing four of them, the sources said.





A cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants following the operation, according to security sources.





The latest action comes a day after security forces killed five militants and rescued 23 hostages during an operation near Kalat on the N-25 highway.





According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the militants had established a checkpoint on the highway to abduct people, extort money and seize vehicles. Security forces recovered six trucks, three buses and two cars from the site, along with weapons, ammunition and explosives.





In a separate operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, eight militants were killed while six Pakistan Army personnel were killed in an exchange of fire, the military’s media wing said.





The ISPR identified two of the fallen personnel as Captain Abuzar Farooq and Lt. Sheraz Babar, who were leading their troops during the engagement.

The latest operations come amid continued militant violence in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting security forces to step up operations against armed groups.