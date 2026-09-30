Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Sharjeel Memon says ruling party won't oppose court relief for jailed PTI founder, warns against violent protest

Memon also says a Sindh delegation will court Chinese investors in Shanghai this month and rules out backing for new provinces

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: A senior Sindh provincial minister said that the Pakistan Peoples Party would have no objection if the founder of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party obtains relief through the courts, but warned that the provincial government would not leave residents "helpless" if a planned long march turns violent.


Sharjeel Inam Memon, the senior minister for Sindh province, said the purpose of the PTI's long march is the release of the party's founder. He urged the party to pursue the matter in court rather than through "deals or backdoor contacts."


"The decision is PTI's," Memon said, whether to remain political workers or to proceed "by force of sticks."


He said marchers in Pakistan often arrive carrying weapons, sticks and stones, and he recalled that PTI supporters had burned buses in Karachi. He said the leadership of his party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N had also been arrested in the past but never staged sit-ins or riots. Memon said his party is not part of the federal government but called on it to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Asked about proposals to create new provinces, Memon said the Sindh Assembly's position is clear and that any decision rests with the assembly. "We should not get emotional or worried," he said, adding that those talking about new provinces should be allowed to do so because it makes no difference. He said party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has already made the PPP's position plain.


Memon also said a Sindh delegation led by the chief minister will travel to China on Oct. 10 for an international conference in Shanghai on Oct. 15. He said more than 400 Chinese companies have been invited and will be briefed on investment opportunities. "The more foreign investment comes in, the more Pakistan will progress," he said.


He also said the provincial government is building what he described as the largest housing project in the world's history, and he highlighted work in the health and transport sectors, including bus rapid transit lines, electric buses and 50 double-decker buses he said are on the way. He said 64 women journalists have completed training for the provincial government's pink scooter program, and he promised to hand over scooters once their licenses are issued.

Separately, Memon described recent terrorist attacks as a major challenge given regional conditions. He said the armed forces are continuing operations and called on the public and state institutions to unite against terrorism. He described the 2014 Army Public School attack in Peshawar as an unforgettable tragedy for the nation.

Recommended

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London
Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says

Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says
Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions

Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions
Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes

Pakistan observes Defense Day with nationwide tributes to brave heroes
Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot

Karachi’s 19-year old Arish Khan wins 'Build the Beat,' lands Red Bull Pakistan Off the Roof opening slot
FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar

FIA cracks down on illegal currency in Peshawar
Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone

Blaze engulfs old clothes factory at Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone
NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi

NAB seizes Bahria Town land in Jamshoro, seals Ali Villa in Karachi
Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser

Pakistan military pays tribute to border heroes in new Jurat Ke Nishan teaser
Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured

Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured