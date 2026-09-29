Slipknot tour sparks fan backlash over Marilyn Manson as support act

Actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson in 2021 of abuse during their relationship.

Slipknot has sparked a firestorm among fans after announcing Marilyn Manson as a support act for its upcoming 2027 stadium tour, with some concertgoers threatening to boycott the shows because of past abuse allegations against the singer.





The heavy metal band announced its “Stadium Tour” on Monday, Sept. 28, with Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, set to join Slipknot at London’s Wembley Stadium and several dates in South America.

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Hatebreed and other metal acts are also part of the tour lineup. Wembley Stadium lists the London show for July 3, 2027. The announcement quickly set social media ablaze, as fans questioned Slipknot’s decision to bring Manson.

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One fan wrote that they would have loved to attend but did not want their money going toward Manson. Another described the lineup as “such a disappointment” and said they would not attend.





But the backlash was not universal. Some fans defended the pairing, arguing that Slipknot and Manson share a similar audience and that the controversial rock singer was a natural fit for the tour.





Actress Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused Manson in 2021 of abuse during their relationship, which lasted from 2007 to 2010. Several other women also made allegations around the same period. Manson has denied the allegations and has said his sexual relationships were consensual.





Wood's allegations were later explored in the 2022 documentary series “Phoenix Rising.” Manson sued Wood and another accuser for defamation, but parts of the lawsuit were dismissed. In 2024, Manson dropped the remaining case against Wood and agreed to pay about $327,000 in her legal fees.





The legal controversy took another turn in January 2025, when the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said it would not file criminal charges against Manson after a four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.





Prosecutors said the statute of limitations had expired for the domestic violence allegations and that they did not believe the evidence was sufficient to prove the rape allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.





Manson's inclusion on Slipknot's tour has now reignited the debate online, putting the spotlight not only on the metal lineup but also on how artists and fans respond when controversial figures return to major stages.





Slipknot exploded onto the metal scene with their terrifying masks, chaotic live shows and brutally powerful sound. Their self-titled 1999 debut turned them into a global force, while "Iowa" pushed them further into the mainstream, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

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The band has earned 11 Grammy nominations and one Grammy win, taking home the 2006 Best Metal Performance award for “Before I Forget.” Their biggest crowd-shaking songs include “Wait and Bleed,” “Duality,” “Psychosocial,” “The Devil in I,” “Left Behind” and “Snuff.”





For Slipknot, the tour is being promoted as a major global stadium run, while for some fans, Manson's presence has turned the announcement into a much bigger conversation about music, accountability and who gets a place on the world's biggest stages.





Slipknot built a sound and identity that turned millions of listeners into devoted fans known as the “Maggots.” Even after more than two decades, their masks, explosive performances and unmistakable sound continue to make them one of the most recognizable names in modern heavy metal.