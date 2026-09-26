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Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen

Security measures remain active along Murree Road.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Hotels in the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi have reopened after being shut down for several days because of security measures linked to a planned sit-in.


Metro Bus, Green Bus and Blue Bus services have also resumed operations. Police and local authorities have permitted hotels operating within the limits of New Town Police Station to reopen through Oct. 2.


Security measures remain active along Murree Road near Faizabad amid preparations for a proposed long march. Shipping containers are still positioned at several points in the area.


Despite the security presence, roads have been reopened, and traffic is moving normally. Bus terminals in Faizabad have also continued operating. However, reduced intercity transportation had affected local businesses for several days.


The temporary hotel closures and decline in transport activity had significantly reduced commercial activity, leaving parts of the area unusually quiet. With hotels now allowed to reopen, business activity has begun to recover. Schools and other educational institutions in Rawalpindi have continued operating normally.

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