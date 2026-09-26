18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki

The attackers exchanged gunfire with guards at the camp before overpowering them.

QUETTA: Eighteen workers from a road construction company were abducted after terrorists attacked their camp in Duki district of Balochistan, according to a report.





A security guard was killed at the scene, while two others were seriously injured during the attack, which took place at a construction camp in the Nana Sahib Ziarat area.





The attackers exchanged gunfire with guards at the camp before overpowering them, according to the sources. The attackers then took construction workers who were staying at the camp and escaped from the area, reports said.





Pakistan's security forces launched a search operation in nearby areas to find the abducted workers and identify the attackers. Duki is about 315 kilometers (196 miles) northeast of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.