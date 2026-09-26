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AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star Bear kills woman in her Siberian garden as Krasnoyarsk region records 7th death TSBL plans crypto move, explores SPAC launch in Pakistan Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace FDA approves Lilly’s 'Onswik' basal insulin, cutting 300+ shots a year for Type 2 diabetes Ed Sheeran’s cousin calls him ‘lying coward’ as Piers Morgan draws Prince Harry comparison PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA

AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star

Particle 6 company is also involved in co-productions and original projects, while providing AI consulting services to studios.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
AI actress Tilly Norwood

The internet is buzzing again over the strange new world of AI, and this time, Tilly Norwood has sparked fresh fan gossip by naming a major Hollywood star she wants to work with but there is a twist.


The AI-generated actress says she would love to work with British actor Tom Holland, but not the real-life version of the Spider-Man star. Instead, she wants his digital twin to join her in an AI-made production.


When asked which actors she would like to work with, Norwood named Tom Holland and Olivia Colman, adding that she would want to work with their digital versions rather than the real actors.

The unusual answer has added another layer to the growing conversation around AI in Hollywood, where digital performers and AI-generated characters are becoming an increasingly hot topic.


Meanwhile, van der Velden, the creator of Tilly Norwood, reflected on the strong reaction that followed when the AI actress was first introduced. Speaking at the Swiss Film Festival, Eline van der Velden said Norwood was designed to become the most famous AI actress.


“But I had programmed her to become the most famous AI actress, so I don’t know how she did it, but she did, which is slightly scary,” van der Velden said.


She also described the public response as an unusual mix of criticism and support.


“It’s such an odd conundrum, the sort of negativity and then the positivity at the same time,” she said.


Despite the backlash, van der Velden spoke about her company's expansion: “At Particle 6, we’ve grown eight-fold,” she said, adding that the company now has four departments and is working heavily in AI advertising, film and television.


The company is also involved in co-productions and original projects, while providing AI consulting services to other studios and production companies. Van der Velden said Particle 6 also helps production companies bring AI-based workflows into their existing operations.


As AI continues to shake up entertainment, Norwood's unusual dream of starring alongside a digital Tom Holland shows just how quickly the line between traditional Hollywood and virtual performers is changing.

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