Sialkot: Four killed in the name of honor

Four people were killed in the name of honor in Sialkot, leaving the entire city in shock and fear.

These events involve cases of honor-related violence and a horrifying act of violence over a minor dispute.

In the Aguki police station area, a young girl fell victim to a brutal act of violence when she was beaten to death by two women, ostensibly in the name of honor.

This tragic incident highlights the alarming prevalence of honor-related violence in certain communities.

Another heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the Jethike area of the Sambaryal police station.

A daughter-in-law and her son-in-law were mercilessly killed by their own in-laws. The reason cited for this tragic act was their decision to marry each other.

These four incidents have sent shockwaves through the city of Sialkot, leaving its residents in a state of panic and disbelief.

Such acts of violence underscore the urgent need for efforts to combat honor-related crimes and promote a culture of tolerance and respect for individual choices and rights.