The procedure to register for Rs100 petrol subsidy explained

Eligible users can register by SMS and receive discounted petrol through 9771

ISLAMABAD: Relief is coming for millions of small-vehicle users as the government has launched a Rs100-per-liter petrol subsidy for motorcyclists, rickshaw and Chingchi drivers, and owners of vehicles up to 800cc amid rising fuel costs.

Under the scheme, motorcycles, rickshaws and other two- and three-wheelers will receive the discount on up to 20 liters of petrol per month, while vehicles with engines up to 800cc will qualify for relief on up to 30 liters per month.

Subsidy rollout begins this week

The scheme will take effect in Islamabad overnight Monday into Tuesday. It will then be rolled out across the rest of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The government said provincial authorities have shared vehicle registration data to help verify eligible applicants.

How to register for the subsidy

Eligible users can register by sending an SMS to 9771 for a fee of Rs1.40.

The required format is:

REG + CNIC number + vehicle registration number + provincial code + registration date (DDMMYYYY)

The vehicle information will be verified against the relevant provincial registration database. Applicants will receive a confirmation message after successful verification.

Once registered, applicants must send TOK to 9771 before visiting a petrol station. The system will issue a token containing information used to verify the registered vehicle, designated petrol station and eligible fuel quantity.

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Users must show the token at the petrol station to receive petrol at the subsidized rate.

Fuel prices rise

The relief program follows the government's latest increase in fuel prices. Petrol rose by Rs 5.02 per liter to Rs 375.82, while high-speed diesel increased by Rs5.28 to Rs403.32 per liter.

Launching the scheme, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, “We are launching a special scheme to reduce the burden of rising fuel prices on those using motorcycles, rickshaws, Chingchis and small vehicles.”

Government adjusts fuel pricing mechanism

The government has shifted to daily fuel price reviews amid volatility in international oil markets. It had earlier moved to weekly adjustments following the Feb. 28 conflict, when tensions involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz heightened concerns over global energy supplies.

The latest relief measures come as continued tensions in the Middle East keep pressure on fuel prices and raise concerns over energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.