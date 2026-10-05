U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks

U.N. chief to meet Pakistan’s leadership and discuss regional diplomacy, disaster resilience and U.S.-Iran talks.

ISLAMABAD: U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is heading to Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with the country’s leadership, as Islamabad’s diplomatic role in easing U.S.-Iran tensions adds fresh significance to his visit.





Guterres is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his stay in Islamabad.





The U.N. chief will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority, or NDMA, to review Pakistan’s progress in disaster preparedness and resilience since the devastating floods of 2022.





Guterres last visited Pakistan in 2022, when he toured flood-affected areas and called for greater international support for the country’s recovery and climate resilience.

During his latest visit, Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, known as UNMOGIP, in Islamabad.





Regional diplomacy is expected to be a key focus of the visit, particularly Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran. Guterres is expected to discuss Islamabad’s diplomatic and mediation efforts and its role in supporting negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Guterres is scheduled to return to New York on Thursday.