Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, October 5, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
05-OCT-2026
PETROL
+2.10 PKR
Rs. 392.76/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 399.64/ltr
Headlines
U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks Amir Muqam not in favour of governor’s rule in KP but security risks persist OPEC+ holds oil production targets steady for November as Middle East War keeps output below quotas Makkah defence pact: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye to meet in Riyadh on regional security 'Bayeux Tapestry' frenzy grips British Museum as Normandy masterpiece draws hours-long crowds Families of martyred Somali crew members lash out at government Two cats make history as first documented cases of Marfan syndrome Angelina Jolie shines global spotlight on Gaza, holding a mirror to its harsh reality Attaullah Tarar hits out at PTI over shifting its stance on national issues Saba Qamar sets Dubai abuzz with glamorous new look Elon Musk sparks debate over replacing AI with SI Mohsin Naqvi says KP CM tried to derail government-opposition talks Dua Lipa and Shakira’s surprise Madrid duet sparks social media storm

U.N. Chief António Guterres arrives in Pakistan for talks

U.N. chief to meet Pakistan’s leadership and discuss regional diplomacy, disaster resilience and U.S.-Iran talks.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
U.S.-Iran

ISLAMABAD: U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres is heading to Pakistan on Tuesday for talks with the country’s leadership, as Islamabad’s diplomatic role in easing U.S.-Iran tensions adds fresh significance to his visit.


Guterres is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar during his stay in Islamabad.


The U.N. chief will also visit the National Disaster Management Authority, or NDMA, to review Pakistan’s progress in disaster preparedness and resilience since the devastating floods of 2022.


Guterres last visited Pakistan in 2022, when he toured flood-affected areas and called for greater international support for the country’s recovery and climate resilience.

During his latest visit, Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan, known as UNMOGIP, in Islamabad.


Regional diplomacy is expected to be a key focus of the visit, particularly Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran. Guterres is expected to discuss Islamabad’s diplomatic and mediation efforts and its role in supporting negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Guterres is scheduled to return to New York on Thursday.

Recommended

President, PM reaffirm commitment to Jinnah’s principles

President, PM reaffirm commitment to Jinnah’s principles

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports
Ishaq Dar arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Ishaq Dar arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Pakistan foils militant infiltration along Afghan border, 15 killed

Pakistan foils militant infiltration along Afghan border, 15 killed
PM Shehbaz congratulates PPP on victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections

PM Shehbaz congratulates PPP on victory in Gilgit-Baltistan elections
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s position on Israel amid Abraham Accords push

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s position on Israel amid Abraham Accords push
Eid-ul-Adha: PM, President highlight values of faith, sacrifice and unity

Eid-ul-Adha: PM, President highlight values of faith, sacrifice and unity
Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour

Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Doha on three-nation diplomatic tour
Dar says it is imperative for US and Iran to uphold ceasefire commitment

Dar says it is imperative for US and Iran to uphold ceasefire commitment
86th Pakistan Day: Leaders honors founding fathers, celebrate nation’s defence and development milestones

86th Pakistan Day: Leaders honors founding fathers, celebrate nation’s defence and development milestones
Kashmir Martyrs' Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz salute the sacrifice of 1931 heroes

Kashmir Martyrs' Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz salute the sacrifice of 1931 heroes
President, PM pays tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM pays tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)