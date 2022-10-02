Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD: “Maryam says Imran Khan should be arrested. Imran Khan is redline; don’t complain about us if something happens,” Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib expressed on Sunday.

He said that the FIA’s investigation is similar to what Ranasanaullah is doing, Imran Khan did not name any country given national security. “What did Imran Khan say that is being investigated?” he asked.

An independent and autonomous commission of the Supreme Court should investigate the cipher. The cabinet approved the cipher investigation,” he said.

He said that the government has not given anything to the people in 6 months, NAB has turned out to be “No Action Bureau” and the government has given itself NRO.

“PDM benefited from the regime change conspiracy, Shahbaz Sharif became over speed, destroyed everything, and paid the price of the regime change conspiracy in the form of an imported government,” he said.

The PTI leader said that two meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC) have been held on the cipher, and the country’s exports have reached 24 to 32 billion dollars.

Farrukh Habib further said that large-scale manufacturing was growing at 11%, 55 lakh jobs were created during Imran Khan’s tenure, and intervention happens only when there is a conspiracy.