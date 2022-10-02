Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Politics
  • Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib
Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib

Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib

Imran Khan is our redline; don’t complain if something happens: Farrukh Habib

Advertisement

FAISALABAD: “Maryam says Imran Khan should be arrested. Imran Khan is redline; don’t complain about us if something happens,” Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib expressed on Sunday.

He said that the FIA’s investigation is similar to what Ranasanaullah is doing, Imran Khan did not name any country given national security. “What did Imran Khan say that is being investigated?” he asked.

An independent and autonomous commission of the Supreme Court should investigate the cipher. The cabinet approved the cipher investigation,” he said.

“Maryam says Imran Khan should be arrested. Imran Khan is redline; don’t complain about us if something happens,” the PTI leader expressed.

He said that the government has not given anything to the people in 6 months, NAB has turned out to be “No Action Bureau” and the government has given itself NRO.

Advertisement

“PDM benefited from the regime change conspiracy, Shahbaz Sharif became over speed, destroyed everything, and paid the price of the regime change conspiracy in the form of an imported government,” he said.

The PTI leader said that two meetings of the National Security Committee (NSC) have been held on the cipher, and the country’s exports have reached 24 to 32 billion dollars.

Also Read

Govt should investigate the cipher as PTI not afraid of it: Shah Mahmood Qureshi 
Govt should investigate the cipher as PTI not afraid of it: Shah Mahmood Qureshi 

Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference said that today the...

Farrukh Habib further said that large-scale manufacturing was growing at 11%, 55 lakh jobs were created during Imran Khan’s tenure, and intervention happens only when there is a conspiracy.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LG polls Karachi: ECP rejects MQM's plea, elections to be held on Jan 15
LG polls Karachi: ECP rejects MQM's plea, elections to be held on Jan 15
Covid-19 Pakistan: Last 24 hours saw 17 new infections, 1 death
Covid-19 Pakistan: Last 24 hours saw 17 new infections, 1 death
COAS Asim Munir meets Saudi Crown Prince
COAS Asim Munir meets Saudi Crown Prince
PM in Geneva to co-host ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ moot
PM in Geneva to co-host ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ moot
Necessary steps being taken to ensure provision of flour at fixed rate: Punjab CM
Necessary steps being taken to ensure provision of flour at fixed rate: Punjab CM
Farooq says PPP, JI reach secret pact about LG polls
Farooq says PPP, JI reach secret pact about LG polls
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story