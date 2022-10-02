Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference said that today the federal cabinet decided to take action against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and him.

MULTAN: Former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government should investigate the cipher as PTI is not afraid of the government’s decision.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi while addressing a press conference at his residence Bab-Al-Quraish in Multan said that today the federal cabinet decided to take action against Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and him. While FIA has also been instructed to conduct an inquiry in this regard.

He said that the cipher is a reality that the government has accepted while the same people did not accept the reality of the cipher some time ago.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “I read the letter regarding Donald’s meeting with the former ambassador, I read the letter and explained that there is a risk for the country.”

The PTI leader said, “It is also clear in the audio that Imran Khan showed responsibility, Imran Khan directed that the name of the country will not be mentioned.”

The former federal minister said that the National Security Committee made a unanimous recommendation to demarche, PTI’s aim was not to name any country, let the government tell where is cipher went under your nose. We did what we were told, we did what the National Security Committee and the embassy said.

He said that Imran Khan called a national security meeting in which the interference was recognized. He offered the government to file cases against us.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that it was not in our interest to spoil the relations with any country. He said the government is in a panic state for the last couple of days. the government should investigate with passion, we are not afraid of the government’s decision.

He said that the responsibility of investigating Cipher was assigned to FIA. He explained that PTI did not take any step which would harm the national interest and it was also proved that our position on Cipher was correct.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan gave a hint yesterday that he can call at any time. Imran Khan’s call will be to save the country from the government and urged party workers should be ready for the call.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi further said that PTI is ready to fight the government in the legal and political field as the next few days will be very important.