For her age, Princess Charlotte has a very refined taste in fashion. The seven-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoys the typical kid-friendly foods like cheesecake and pasta, but she also has some incredibly sophisticated tastebuds because one of her go-to snacks is an olive.

The young king loves the salty snack a much. Charlotte seems to have followed in the footsteps of her mother, who also adored eating olives as a child, whereas we were all consuming crisps and cookies at that age.

In 2018, when Duchess Kate visited Great Ormond Street Hospital and spoke with East Preston boy Rafael Chana, 4, who was awaiting a heart transplant, she revealed her favorite food.

Kate remarked, “I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well,” in response to Rafa’s admission that he like them. After the child patient mentioned that he too like pasta, Kate said, “Charlotte does, too.”

The Duchess of Cambridge announced today that her daughter, Princess Charlotte, likes olives and that she encourages both Prince George and Princess Charlotte to cook alongside her, royal reporter Rebecca English later wrote on her Twitter page.

At just six years old, Princess Charlotte is showing more than just this early taste. She apparently like spicy food and can take the heat far better than her father, Prince William.

Before Charlotte’s parents’ journey of Pakistan in 2019, Kate spoke with Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, about how much she enjoys making curry at home.

“Charlotte is fairly excellent with heat,” she said, adding that she tempers the spice for their children Prince George and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge has joked that he enjoys a fine curry as long as it’s “not too spicy” in order to be open about the fact that he prefers a moderate meal.

