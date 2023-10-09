Princess Diana tragic death because of ‘wrong place’

Prince William concern Meghan Markle lost his mother’s ring
Pathologist Dr. Shepherd recently delved into the tragic car accident that claimed the life of Princess Diana. In an article for the Mail on Sunday, he dissected the details.
According to this expert, “Her specific injury is so rare that in my entire career, I don’t believe I’ve encountered another case like it. Diana’s injury was quite small, but its location proved fatal.”
Further along in his article, Dr. Shepherd described Princess Diana’s death as a “classic example” of a situation filled with “what ifs.” For instance, what if Diana had been wearing a seat belt, or what if she had been seated in the front of the car?
However, as per the excerpt, the most significant “what if” hinged on the early hours of the fatal car crash that occurred on August 31, 1997.
According to Dr Shepherd, “Had she been restrained, she would probably have appeared in public two days later with a black eye, perhaps a bit breathless from the fractured ribs and with a broken arm in a sling.”
“The pathology of her death is, I believe, indisputable. But around that tiny, fatal tear in a pulmonary vein are woven many other facts, some of which are sufficiently opaque to allow a multitude of theories to blossom.”
For those who may not be aware, Princess Diana was not immediately transported in an ambulance after the accident. This delay was due to her appearing stable and being able to communicate with EMT workers.
However, internally, she was experiencing a gradual internal bleeding into her chest. It was only when she was eventually placed in the ambulance that her consciousness started to fluctuate.
