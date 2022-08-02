Meghan Markle bombshells revelations ‘mortified’ Kate

Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey made Kate red in the face.

Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press.

Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying.

Advertisement

Kate Nicholl, a royal writer for Vanity Fair, says that Meghan Markle commented about their rumoured feud in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey made Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, red in the face.

During the shocking interview, Meghan said that the Royal Family was racist toward her and Harry’s son Archie and that Kate had made Meghan “cry” before her wedding in 2018.

Meghan told the media source, “A few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Ms Nicholl told the media about the effect of this story, “Kate has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard. From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed. Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”