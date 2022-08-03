Prince William helps Princess Charlotte be ‘dominant’

Judi James says that Prince William is giving Princess Charlotte room to be more assertive.

The seven-year-old girl who went to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was seen to be in her element because of how “playful” she was.

Body language expert says that William’s body language as he talks about his daughter is bashful, self-effacing and playful.

Advertisement

Body language expert says that Prince William is giving Princess Charlotte room to be more assertive.

The seven-year-old girl who went to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with her parents, William and Kate Middleton, was seen to be in her element because of how “playful” she was.

Expert Judi James, on the other hand, has noticed that William helps his daughter embrace the fact that she is the boss.

“William’s body language as he talks about his daughter is bashful, self-effacing, playful and, of course, besotted.”

“He keeps his head down and raises one hand as though allowing or acknowledging a sense of dominance from Charlotte.”

“This is of course a joke, but which hints at her growing confidence that we saw at the Jubilee celebrations where she was busy correcting her brothers and even checking out Camilla’s handbag.”

Advertisement

“William is clearly allowing for the fact that his daughter is growing up and learning to be assertive and we can see the pride on his face along with the more playful expression.”

James went on to say, “William and Harry share this trait of ongoing, very open affection for their children which, although it is common among all dads, might be more unusual with royals.”

“Royals will often prefer to be more private about their emotions as parents. It seems to have been taken from Diana’s example of parenting.”

“Harry clearly idolises his two children, referring to them at every opportunity. Both brothers seem to have been transformed in some ways by their roles as fathers, keen to discuss the legacy they will be leaving their children.”