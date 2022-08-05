Queen Elizabeth ignores Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday

Meghan Markle was born on the same day as the Queen Mother, August 4, 1900.

Other members of the royal family wished her well on her 41st birthday.

The Queen didn’t say anything about Meghan’s birthday on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Advertisement

On Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday, when other members of the royal family wished her well, Queen Elizabeth II stayed out of sight.

Even though there have been problems in the royal family lately, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, and Kate Middleton all sent birthday wishes to the girlfriend of Prince Harry. On the other hand, the Queen didn’t say anything during the event.

Newsweek said in an article that this is the first year since the duchess got married in 2018 that the Queen’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts haven’t said anything about her birthday.

It has been said that Meghan Markle’s birthday is very important to Queen Elizabeth. This is because the Duchess of Sussex was born on the same day as the Queen Mother, on August 4, 1900.

On the other hand, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that Markle would have a “low-key” party for her 41st birthday because the royal couple’s group of friends and family in California is still very small.

Earlier, a 20-year-old man was detained by police on Tuesday while carrying a crossbow at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was spending Christmas Day. He was charged with a crime under Britain’s 1842 Treason Act.

Advertisement