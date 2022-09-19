Little Prince Louis really misses Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton spoke about her children’s grieving process with Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley.

Young prince is mourning his “gan gan,” Queen Elizabeth II.

The young prince may be grieving for his “gan gan,” Queen Elizabeth II, according to Kate Middleton’s claim that Prince Louis routinely asks a heartbreaking question about the deceased monarch.

The Princess of Wales spoke candidly about how her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, have been handling the loss of the Queen in an interview with Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley over the weekend.

“Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral and things like that, because she’s not going to be there,” the younger one is now asking, according to Hurley.

Hurley stated that Prince George was “sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on” in reference to the second in line to the throne.

Just a few weeks after the Cambridge children enjoyed quality time with the Queen at Balmoral during their yearly summer break, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

