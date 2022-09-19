Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle arrived at Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • She paid her respects to the late monarch with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.
  • Markle chose pearl earrings as a heartfelt homage to the Queen, who has always been a fan of pearls.
At the official funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle has arrived. She paid her respects to the late monarch together with the rest of the royal family, including Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex rode in the same vehicle. She was dressed in customary mourning garb, which included a knee-length cape garment in black.

Markle opted not to wear the customary black veil worn by other royal women in favor of accessorizing her ensemble with a huge black hat and pointed court shoes.

The duchess chose pearl earrings as a heartfelt homage to the Queen, who has always been a fan of pearls.

Before the funeral procession began, Markle was seen conversing with other attendees.

Prince Harry was wearing a morning suit at the time. Because he is no longer an active member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex was not permitted to attend his grandmother’s funeral while dressed in his military uniform.

