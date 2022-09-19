Prince Louis will not be joining Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

A state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled for Monday.

On Monday, a state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey. It has been announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would bring their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to Her Majesty’s burial.

Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ 4-year-old son, won’t be there, though.

George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, will attend the funeral service on Monday along with 2,000 other mourners to celebrate the late British monarch’s illustrious life and reign. The king passed away last Thursday at the age of 96.

Prince Louis, who is four years old, won widespread acclaim for his fun antics during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration, but he is probably too young to attend the ceremony.

George and Charlotte, his older siblings, will follow the late monarch’s casket during the procession at Westminster Abbey.

Kate also revealed a painful question Prince Louis frequently asks about his deceased great-grandmother.

At Buckingham Palace, she allegedly informed Australian Governor-General David Hurley that Louis had been inquiring as to whether the family’s trip to the Queen’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland will still be the same without her.

“The younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral?’ and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?’” he said.

