Prince William, Kate’s children making weird gestures at funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids have become a celebrity as they attract massive attentions.

Author Dipti Tait says parents need to be mindful of their children’s emotional maturity.

George and Charlotte, the two oldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, went to the funeral with the rest of the family but left their four-year-old sibling Prince Louis at home.

The children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have gained notoriety because of how much attention and admiration they receive when they perform in public.

At the sombre event, George and Charlotte showed “emotional maturity,” which raised a lot of questions.

One GMB visitor responded to their sombre gesture by saying that they were too young to understand the gravity of the situation.

Presenters Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard of Good Morning Britain were joined by broadcaster Ateh Jewel and bereavement counsellor and author Dipti Tait to talk about their attendance.

“I quite enjoyed seeing the two of them chatting, taking in the scenario, being there, being part of it, clearly being told in detail what is happening and what is going on, why do you consider that’s a problem for children under 10?”

Dipti explained: “So it’s not necessarily the age that I have a problem with but it is more about the emotional maturity of children. So in my opinion, I think it is really important that parents and guardians of children are mindful of their specific children and whether or not, it’s up to them to make that call.”

“Obviously in the case of George and Charlotte, they are used to public affairs, that’s their life, they don’t really know anything different so if we are comparing their lifestyle to non-royal children, that’s what we have got to be mindful of.”

