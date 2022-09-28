Advertisement
Princess Beatrice wins royal promotion under King Charles

Articles
Princess Beatrice wins royal promotion under King Charles

  • Princess Beatrice has been elevated to Counsellor of state by her uncle, King Charles III.
  • If the monarch is unable to perform his duties, Beatrice will ‘take over’ as head of state.
  • She is the first child of Prince Andrew, who is next in line to the throne.
Princess Beatrice, the daughter of disgraced Prince Andrew, has been given a special elevation under the rule of her uncle King Charles III, despite the latter’s well-known quarrel with Beatrice’s father, his younger brother.

Beatrice and his own wife, Queen Consort Camilla, have been elevated to the position of Counsellors of State, according to Mirror UK, which reports that King Charles, who succeeded to the British monarchy following the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth earlier this month.

In the event that the monarch is unable to perform his duties, Beatrice, who serves as Counsellor of State, will ‘take over’ as head of state.

According to royal custom, only the spouse of the reigning monarch and the next four heirs to the throne who are older than 21 are recognised as Counsellors of State. Prince Andrew, Prince William, and Prince Harry are among the other counsellors.

Princess Beatrice received the honour of being the first child of Prince Andrew, who is next in line to the throne after Princess Anne, who was skipped from the succession because of an antiquated male primogeniture system that was abolished in 2013.

King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles ready to accept Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be able to rejoin the royal...

