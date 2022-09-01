Advertisement
Edition: English
﻿Princess Diana memories have been ‘edited’: Omid Scobie

Articles
  • The life of Princess Diana was carefully edited to enhance the royal family’s reputation.
  • Omid Scobie is the unofficial biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
  • He says it would be wrong to say that the monarchy hasn’t evolved since her death.
According to an expert, the life of Princess Diana was carefully edited to enhance the royal family’s reputation. Omid Scobie, the unofficial biographer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, thinks the Princess of Wales has made a significant contribution to society and serves as a role model for many individuals.

He says that August 31, the anniversary of Diana’s passing, is a date that “the institution of the monarchy has come to fear.”

“In the royal bubble, the memory of Diana’s life has been edited and perfectly curated to suit the Firm,” he continued.

“Any evidence of the grim reality of her royal existence or the mistakes made that lead to her tragic end are impossible to find.”

But he said that it would be “wrong to say that the monarchy hasn’t evolved at all” since her passing.

In 1997, Princess Diana, Dodi Al-Fayed, and their chauffeur perished in a vehicle accident. Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal’s offspring, were left behind.

