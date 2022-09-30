UK to drown in King Charles coronation expenses amid crisis

The coronation of King Charles III is anticipated to take place on June 10, 2023.

British politician Neil Hamilton has talked about the upcoming ceremony.

Hamilton cited the rarity of such an event as justification for the anticipated cost.

Advertisement

Following the passing of his mother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier this month, King Charles III took the throne.

In anticipation of the coronation ceremony, which is anticipated to take place on June 10, 2023, Britons have voiced their excitement.

British politician Neil Hamilton has talked about the upcoming ceremony in the context of the nation’s poor financial predicament.

On Mark Dolan’s show, the leader of the UK Independence Party claimed that the country could afford to hold King Charles III’s coronation.

Hamilton cited the rarity of such an event as justification for the ceremony’s anticipated cost in light of the state’s suffering economy.

“Of course we can afford a coronation, we have a coronation a few times in a century,” he told GB News.

Advertisement

He said, “I think the spectacle we saw only a few weeks ago with the funeral of Her late Majesty the Queen was unequalled in its splendour.

He added that this is a “huge boost for Britain, what we can do well in this nation is pageantry.” Our monarchy has been in existence for more than a millennium.

He clarified that the costs associated with the coronation will be offset by the tourism revenue generated by such an event. We simply cannot afford to put it off.

Also Read What to expect at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III Imperial State Crown and other jewels valued at up to £3.5 billion...