Will Kate Middleton, Prince William movie into Queen’s house now?

The late Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle residence move by Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will be delayed.

Don’t want to cause further disruption for the kids, who recently moved houses and began a new school.

They are happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be dictated by their children.

Because they recently moved to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate a week ago, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to postpone their anticipated relocation to their new residence in Windsor Castle for the sake of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Daily Mail reports that Prince William and Kate don’t want to cause further disruption for the kids, who recently moved houses and began a new school.

The report quoted The Telegraph saying, “They won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to decisions on what happens to all of the royal properties because there have been lots of conversations about that over the years, but things can change when family dynamics are taken into account and they will want as little disruption to their children’s lives as possible right now. ‘They are very happy right now at Windsor and for the next decade or so everything will be pretty much dictated by what is right for the children.’ Advertisement

