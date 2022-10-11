According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

Prince harry needs a dog that keeps him calm.

The couple shares three dogs.

They share all sorts of problems.

During a video conversation with the WellChild award recipients, Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry astounded viewers by stating: “We all need a dog that keeps us calm.”

The three dogs that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, share cause him “all sorts of problems,” according to the Duke.

The fathers of Lilibet and Archie added: “Now that I have three living here, we essentially have five kids. We also have another rescue beagle named Mia, a black Labrador named Pula, and a beagle named Guy.”

The husband of Meghan continued: “And every single day, the three of them charge around chasing squirrels and giving us all kinds of issues. However, when they are acting properly, they are also, without a doubt, emotional support dogs.”

