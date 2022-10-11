Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

Articles
Advertisement
According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

Advertisement
  • Prince harry needs a dog that keeps him calm.
  • The couple shares three dogs.
  • They share all sorts of problems.
Advertisement

During a video conversation with the WellChild award recipients, Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry astounded viewers by stating: “We all need a dog that keeps us calm.”

The three dogs that the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, share cause him “all sorts of problems,” according to the Duke.

The fathers of Lilibet and Archie added: “Now that I have three living here, we essentially have five kids. We also have another rescue beagle named Mia, a black Labrador named Pula, and a beagle named Guy.”

The husband of Meghan continued: “And every single day, the three of them charge around chasing squirrels and giving us all kinds of issues. However, when they are acting properly, they are also, without a doubt, emotional support dogs.”

Also Read

King Charles prepares for Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ biography
King Charles prepares for Prince Harry’s ‘secret’ biography

Prince Harry's book has been "shrouded in secrecy" and the Palace is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story