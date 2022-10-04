King Charles is allegedly being “suppressed” by Liz Truss

Charles has been advised not to attend the COP27 UN Climate Conference in Egypt.

On the international scene, Liz Truss is cautioned against “suppressing” King Charles.

According to reports, Charles has been advised not to attend the COP27 UN Climate Conference in Egypt, a cause for which the king is extremely enthusiastic.

Sir Anthony Seldon, a historian and author, disagreed with Truss’ new strategy of denigrating the 74-year-old while discussing the choice.

Sir Anthony stated during an interview with Sky News that “the monarchy is our greatest asset on the global stage. Why in the world would you want to put King Charles under control?

People will be thinking, “Can Britain accomplish that again with a worldwide figure?” especially after the passing of the Queen.

“We have that in King Charles; he has a longer environmental track record than almost any other person in the world today.

He said, “Why on earth would you want to stop him from speaking and telling the rest of the world that Britain is back with a loud voice on matters that actually matter to the globe.”

