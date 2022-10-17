Prince William cannot completely forgive Prince Harry 

Prince William “can’t completely forgive Harry” for leaving the Firm.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave their senior positions had a significant impact on his family.

The couple have moved to California with their two children.

According to the author of a new book about the royal family, Prince William “can’t completely forgive Harry” for his decision to leave the Firm as a full-time working member.

After relinquishing their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to California with their two children.

The fact that William can’t completely forgive his brother is that Megxit, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave their senior positions within the Royal Family was dubbed, has had a significant impact on his family, according to Katie Nicholl.

“[When Harry stepped back from his royal duties], it was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done,” the author of “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown” told Us Weekly.

“It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family. It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.”

