In order to send Captain Preet Chandi a special message before she takes on the challenge of travelling more than 1,000 kilometres across Antarctica, the Princess of Wales has stopped her family vacation.

Prior to her solo journey, Princess Kate spoke with the British physiotherapist and British Army medical officer via telephone on Tuesday to wish her luck.

The 33-year-old plans to travel more than 1,000 kilometres in her quest to become the first woman to cross Antarctica fully unassisted. She will have to face wind gusts of up to 60 mph and temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius as the officer pulls a sledge weighing about 120 kg with her equipment.

Preet, who will start her expedition in the beginning of November and has 75 days to finish it, said: “My aim for this expedition has always been to inspire people to push their boundaries.

“I want to bring people on this journey with me, to help them believe that nothing is impossible. It is an absolute privilege to have the Princess of Wales as the patron.”

Just a few hours prior, Kate’s appointment as the challenge’s ambitious challenge’s patron had been announced. Kate has long been an advocate for the benefits that nature can have on people’s wellbeing and the life skills it fosters, such resilience and self-assurance.

Due to their children’s half-term, the royal has been missing from the royal scene for the past two weeks. Her last recorded royal duty came on October 15 when, as the English rugby union’s patron, she wrote a letter of support to the England Rugby League.

While Prince William is vacationing with his family, he is already making plans to return to work. It was stated last week that he will start working again on November 1 after attending the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London.

