Actress who played Princess Diana in ‘The crown’ felt ‘insurmountable’

Despite receiving glowing praise for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the newest season of the royal drama “The Crown,” Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki claims the task seemed “insurmountable” at first.

The 32-year-old actor will appear in season five of the critically acclaimed Netflix series on the reign of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, which depicts the royals in the 1990s when they had to deal with marital strife, opposition from the populace, and a fire at Windsor Castle.

It was a significant struggle that initially seemed insurmountable, and I would never tell anything other than the truth about it, Debicki said in an interview.

“It was overwhelming to begin with and then it eventually… funnelled down to something that felt manageable. And I think the process of that was like anything…. you just have to sort of jump the line and start to do it.”

“That was sort of the real penny dropping moment because then you realise you can treat it like a job, where here is your character, here are your lines and this is the scene, so that was a relief,” she said.

Due to its dramatised plots, “The Crown” has received criticism and requests for disclaimers. Concern has been expressed by several critics regarding season five’s airing barely two months after Elizabeth’s demise and the potential effects it may have on her son Charles’ reign.

“The Crown,” according to Netflix, is a “fictional dramatisation” that was motivated by actual events.

This season’s main storyline centres on Charles and Diana’s divorce. Diana, who was one of the most photographed people in the world at the time, appears more and more alone.

Learning Diana’s voice was one of the hardest hurdles, according to Debicki.

“It was so important for me to get the dialect and the voice as close to something that’s really recognisably hers, and that was challenging,” she said.

“When you try and learn someone else’s voice and dialect, it’s this crazy unravelling of everything you feel comfortable about. So … I really gave it a lot of time because I thought it’s so important that it’s right.”..Reuters

