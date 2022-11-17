Elizabeth Debicki, star of ‘The Crown,’ calls Diana’s black sheep jumper a “brave” choice

Emma Corrin played the late princess in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama series.

Fifth season of The Crown, which came out on November 9,

Season 5 of The Crown is now available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

In the fifth season of The Crown, which came out on November 9, Elizabeth Debicki, who plays the late Princess of Wales, has thought about some of Princess Diana’s most famous outfits.

Emma Corrin played the late princess in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama series. Debicki took over the role from Corrin.

In an interview with British Vogue, the Australian actress talked about how she re-created some of Diana’s most famous fashion moments for the show and what she thought about the much-talked-about black sheep sweater that Diana wore in 1983.

“I just love her for that,” Debicki said, speaking of the princess. “It was brave and kind of great.” It’s interesting, isn’t it, because you could almost think back and think that from the very beginning she was trying to tell us something, which is not hugely subtle in this jumper?”

But we love her for that. “It’s fantastic that she had that self-awareness so early on,” Debicki added.

Diana went to a polo game in June 1983 with her husband, Prince Charles, and sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson. She wore a red sweater by Muir and Osborne.

Advertisement

The sweater had rows of white sheep, except for one black sheep in the middle.

Also Read Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix series is coming soon Page Six says that a source has said, "The show will go...

Debicki said, when she played Princess Diana in “The Crown,” “We feel a lot of respons

ibility with what we do, as actors in this show, but we also know that we’re not trying to get a likeness, we’re trying to capture sort of an essence, I think.”

Season 5 of The Crown is now available to watch on Netflix.