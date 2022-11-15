Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet

The royal staff feared for their lives during Charles and Diana’s marriage.

In a new bombshell book, the monarch’s former valet says that King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was so “violent” that their royal staff feared for their lives.

The shocking new claims are made in Christopher Andersen’s new book, “The King: The Life of Charles III,” which is about the new king Charles.

Andersen told the press that the King “has a very short fuse.” I mean, he has a very bad temper. He once threw an iron bootjack at Diana’s head and just missed hitting her.

Andersen also said the following in his book: “There are guns all over that palace.” They love shooting parties. So, there are shotguns and handguns for security, and rifles for security forces… “They were worried that there was such violence.”

“So much screaming and shouting and slammed doors… There were many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. “And security was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, but we might be talking murder,” he said.

Then Andersen said: “So, they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

The explosive claims come right after the latest season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which shows how Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart and how she later died in a car accident in Paris.