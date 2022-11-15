Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet
Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet

Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet

Articles
Advertisement
Diana and Charles’ marriage was “explosively violent”, claims valet

King Charles & Diana

Advertisement
  • The royal staff feared for their lives during Charles and Diana’s marriage.
  • Andersen told the press that the King “has a very short fuse.”
  • He once threw an iron bootjack at Diana’s head and just missed hitting her.
Advertisement

In a new bombshell book, the monarch’s former valet says that King Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage was so “violent” that their royal staff feared for their lives.

The shocking new claims are made in Christopher Andersen’s new book, “The King: The Life of Charles III,” which is about the new king Charles.

Andersen told the press that the King “has a very short fuse.” I mean, he has a very bad temper. He once threw an iron bootjack at Diana’s head and just missed hitting her.

Andersen also said the following in his book: “There are guns all over that palace.” They love shooting parties. So, there are shotguns and handguns for security, and rifles for security forces… “They were worried that there was such violence.”

“So much screaming and shouting and slammed doors… There were many violent episodes. It could have gotten much worse. “And security was afraid that not only somebody might commit suicide, that somebody might do harm, but we might be talking murder,” he said.

Also Read

Prince Harry’s’misery’ revealed as King Charles sidelines him
Prince Harry’s’misery’ revealed as King Charles sidelines him

King Charles may withhold Prince Harry from a significant royal function this...

Advertisement

Then Andersen said: “So, they tried to keep the weapons away from the royals.”

The explosive claims come right after the latest season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which shows how Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart and how she later died in a car accident in Paris.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Isabel Admits she was afraid prior to be intimate with Gabe '90 days'
Isabel Admits she was afraid prior to be intimate with Gabe '90 days'
Meghan Markle thinks of life as ‘one grand adventure’
Meghan Markle thinks of life as ‘one grand adventure’
Ayeza Khan greets spring with vibrant colors in new photoshoot
Ayeza Khan greets spring with vibrant colors in new photoshoot
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
Mahmoud and Nicole's red flags keep appearing '90 days'
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
‘Six other men’ were interested in Meghan Markle apart from Prince Harry
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
Aman Ahmed shares new photos with Mariyam Nafees on her birthday
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story