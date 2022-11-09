During a walkout in York, King Charles and Camilla evade an attack

Advertisement
  • During their walkabout in York on Wednesday, a man tried to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort.
  • Reporters at the scene said that the suspect also booed the royal couple before he threw the eggs at them.
  • Suspect was caught by the police on the spot.
During their walkabout in York on Wednesday, a man tried to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. He was caught by the police.

During a trip to northern England, eggs were thrown at the new king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. They were just inches away from getting hit.

Before the King and Queen Consort were led away by their guards, it looked like three eggs were thrown near them and hit them.

Some protesters were able to hear yelling. The footage showed that the man said “this country was built on the blood of slaves” and “not my king” before being stopped by several police officers.

Reporters at the scene said that the suspect also booed the royal couple before he threw the eggs at them.

Fans of the royal family had gathered at the historic Micklegate Bar for the visit. When they saw the protester, they started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you.”

