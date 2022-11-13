Elizabeth Debicki didn’t want tO recreate THIS Diana look in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki’s fifth-season performance as Princess Diana left viewers speechless.

In the fifth season of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki’s performance as Princess Diana was so good that it left people speechless.

Debicki took over the role of the former princess of Wales from Emma Corrin and played her at one of her most vulnerable and well-known times in history.

In the latest chapter of the royal series, while playing the “people’s princess” on screen, Debicki talked about how hard it was to match Diana’s beauty, style, grace, and charm.

After surprising fans with Diana’s famous “revenge dress,” the Australian star said there was one look from a famous moment in Diana’s life that she didn’t want to copy.

In a video for British Vogue, Debecki showed a picture of Diana from 1995. In the picture, the princess is wearing workout clothes as she leaves a gym.

Diana was taken in a picture wearing a dark shirt with long sleeves and tight salmon-colored shorts. Debicki said this about her problems with the look: “I really didn’t want to wear the pink salmon shorts because they’re unforgiving.”

She told me why: “The shoes are incredible.” “They’re like moon boots and then these very, very thick socks.”

“I just thought she was brilliant for that,”She said that she liked the princess and that “I just loved her even more.”

Season 5 of The Crown is now on Netflix.