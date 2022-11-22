Meghan and Harry “must be ashamed of themselves” amid ‘boring’ work

Angela Levin, a royal analyst, recently discussed the couple’s work.

She said that they run the risk of making people bored.

It’s a strange way to live; move on, said the expert.

People have said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping their “boring” jobs because they want to “cling on to the royals.”

The author of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort told the press, “I think it’s extremely boring, and if that’s the only way they can earn money, by complaining and behaving like victims, I feel very sorry for them.”

“If that’s all they’ve got to sell, I think they must be disappointed in themselves.” “They haven’t really moved on, I imagine, in the way they wanted,” he said.

“They wanted freedom, they wanted their own money—they were given that opportunity, and yet they are clinging on to the royals, but in a very negative way.”

“It’s a very peculiar way to continue your life like that; you need to move on,” the expert added.