Meghan Markle releases statement before Kate & William’s US visit

Meghan Markle has released a new statement after donating 500 bags to charity with one of her favorite fashion brands.

She is starting the new program to help women before Giving Tuesday.

A royal author who is a friend of Meghan and Harry shared the statement that the Duchess and Cuyana made together on his official Twitter account.

The new partnership and statement from Meghan Markle came before Kate Middleton and Prince William’s trip to the US this week.

Meghan says in her statement, “Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the magic of Smart Works—women’s confidence and lives transformed.”

She further added, “Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit.” Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilize back into the workforce.

“I am proud to bring these two together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe.”