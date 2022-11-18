Meghan Markle under fire for ‘Archetypes’ scam

The Duchess of Sussex doesn’t really speak to her guests on her podcast.

Some have accused her of “being paid for doing nothing” and drawing criticism.

The writer of a well-known magazine said they found it odd that the interviewees never spoke over each other.

According to rumours, Meghan Markle doesn’t really meet or speak with the guests on her Spotify podcast Archetypes, leading some to accuse her of “being paid for doing nothing” and drawing criticism.

A well-known columnist who writes for The Spectator World criticised the Duchess of Sussex for not speaking to her guests directly and said that they thought it odd that they “never spoke over each other.”

According to the author: “Listening to Archetypes, Meghan’s podcast about “dissecting labels”… (we) found it a little weird that the guests never spoke over each other. You’d think that as the interviewees they’d try and get a word in edgeways through Meghan’s babbling…”

“After labelling the show a ‘candid conversation’ it seems the conversation is actually happening without Meghan,” they added.

The remarks come as Allison Yarrow, a recent guest on Meghan’s podcast, congratulated producer Farrah Safarfi for being a “excellent interviewer” on Instagram while hinting that she never got to speak with Meghan for the episode.

Concluding their column, The Spectator World wrote: “Even after leaving the British royal family, Meghan Markle has found a new way to get paid for doing nothing.”

