Meghan Markle’s major award win has been called into question

A human rights non-profit group wants to give Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, a very prestigious award, but a historian isn’t sure if they deserve it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are up for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award, given by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Organization, for their work with their own non-profit, the Archewell Foundation, on mental health and racial justice.

But Kennedy historian Professor David Nasaw, whose book The Patriarch about President Kennedy’s father was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, had something to say about Prince Harry and Meghan’s nomination.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Nasaw said, “I find it somewhere between sublimely ridiculous and blatantly ludicrous.” It’s absurd.”

“If you look at the people who have been awarded the Robert Kennedy Prize in the past—Bill and Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Bishop Desmond Tutu—and then you have to ask what are Harry and Meghan doing here?” he added.

Nasaw went on, “What in God’s name have they done to merit this?” “What percentage of Harry and Meghan’s wealth is going to worthy causes?”