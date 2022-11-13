Poll: Harry and Meghan should give up titles if they fight The Firm

A poll showed that most Britons won’t support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They criticise the Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir.

It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,

Advertisement

A poll showed that most Britons won’t support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they criticise the Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir.

A recent poll on social media found that most of the people who took part think the couple should lose their royal titles if they don’t stop attacking each other.

The author of Finding Freedom, on the other hand, told the press that “no matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book’s] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.

Also Read Elizabeth Debicki didn’t want tO recreate THIS Diana look in ‘The Crown’ Elizabeth Debicki's fifth-season performance as Princess Diana left viewers speechless. In the...

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. “It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,” he stated.