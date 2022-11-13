Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Poll: Harry and Meghan should give up titles if they fight The Firm

Poll: Harry and Meghan should give up titles if they fight The Firm

Articles
Advertisement
Poll: Harry and Meghan should give up titles if they fight The Firm

Harry & Meghan

Advertisement
  • A poll showed that most Britons won’t support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • They criticise the Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir.
  • It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,
Advertisement

A poll showed that most Britons won’t support Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if they criticise the Royal Family in the duke’s upcoming memoir.

A recent poll on social media found that most of the people who took part think the couple should lose their royal titles if they don’t stop attacking each other.

The author of Finding Freedom, on the other hand, told the press that “no matter how carefully Harry shares the parts of his story involving others, there is still the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family.”

“Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations. But, for Harry, [the book’s] larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.

Also Read

Elizabeth Debicki didn’t want tO recreate THIS Diana look in ‘The Crown’
Elizabeth Debicki didn’t want tO recreate THIS Diana look in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki's fifth-season performance as Princess Diana left viewers speechless. In the...

“Hundreds of journalists, including myself, have written versions and fragments of the duke’s story over the years. “It’s a story that, as a working member of the royal family, he has long been unable to tell himself,” he stated.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story