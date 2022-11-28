Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘desperate’ to win over royals amid cash fears

This shocking news came out recently from inside sources close to the Globe.

There have been rumors that Prince Harry is already trying to fix the damage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “desperate” to regain royal favor because their money is running out.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “desperate” to get back in good standing with the Royal Family because their money is starting to run out.

This shocking news came out recently from inside sources close to the Globe.

The unnamed insider started by talking about what it means to be cut off from family and how the couple wants to stay in touch with the royal power.

The expert thinks, “To be formally cut off would be detrimental to Harry and Meghan—both personally and financially.”

Plus, “They know very well that few, if any, of these megamillion-dollar deals would have happened if it weren’t for their ties to the British monarchy.”

Also Read Prince Harry’ refused King Charles’ phone calls to Archie, Lilibet’ On the birthday of the monarch, Prince Harry is said to have...

Advertisement

There have been rumors that Prince Harry is already trying to fix the damage that Queen Elizabeth’s death has caused and that he has “had second thoughts and has been editing parts that were too harsh after Queen Elizabeth’s death.”