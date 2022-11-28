Prince Harry’ refused King Charles’ phone calls to Archie, Lilibet’

Advertisement
Prince Harry & King Charles

  • On the birthday of the monarch, Prince Harry is said to have turned down calls to King Charles.
  • This admission was made by an insider when chatting with New Idea about the stunning stone walling.
  • It was said that the end of this case “cast a shadow” over the rest of the day’s celebrations.
On the birthday of the monarch, Prince Harry is said to have turned down calls to King Charles.

This admission was made by an insider when chatting with New Idea about the stunning stone walling.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children George, Charlotte, and Louis “spoiled” King Charles, he was not even patched through to a call with Archie and Lilibet.

It was said that the end of this case “cast a shadow” over the rest of the day’s celebrations.

According to the source, the decision to remove Prince Harry from the list of Counsellors of State was added because the prince appears to have taken “this motion as a clear message that he is being officially iced out, and there’s no doubt that he and Meghan will have decided that two can play at that game.”

This hypothesis is based on the Sussexes’ apparent lack of children. “A lot of leverage is left against the royals, but they do know Charles wishes he had a close relationship with his American grandchildren.” At this point, some wonder whether the Sussexes will ever allow the King to see those kids again.

At the same time, being rejected by a call to his grandchildren became his “wake-up call” and made him want to “rise above the feud with Harry and Meghan and have a meaningful relationship.”

