Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy
Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Advertisement
  • The Duke of Sussex reportedly loved seeing his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in March 2020.
  • Chelsy visited shortly after his wife Meghan Markle had returned to Canada.
  • Prince Harry gave her the “biggest hug” in the world, it was reported.
Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, reportedly loved seeing his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in March 2020, shortly after his wife Meghan Markle had returned to Canada.

Early in 2020, it was said that Harry and Meghan went to Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day celebration without their son Archie.

Later, while Harry remained in the UK for a few more days, the Duchess travelled back to Canada to be with Archie.

Before the Duke left for Canada, Prince Harry’s friends threw him a celebration.

Also present during the celebration was Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy.

When Chelsy showed up at the celebration, Prince Harry reportedly gave her the “biggest hug” in the world.

Advertisement

On March 26, 2020, The Express UK reported, citing the New Idea magazine,  “Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.

“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.

“He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection.”

Between 2004 and 2011, Prince Harry and Chelsy had sporadic relationships.

Also Read

Prince Harry regrets not spending time with Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry regrets not spending time with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry would have regretted not being able to spend more time...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
Georgia mansion owned by Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann no longer in foreclosure
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
JoJo, the pop singer will make her Broadway debut as Satine
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Karsen Liotta pays tribute to ‘one-of-a-kind’ actor Ray Liotta at Walk of Fame ceremony
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Kaitlynn Carter, Kristopher Brock welcome second child
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Minal Khan listens to this song whenever she miss her father
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter Zaya gets legally name
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story