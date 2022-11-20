Prince Harry reportedly ‘excited’ to meet ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

The Duke of Sussex reportedly loved seeing his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in March 2020.

Chelsy visited shortly after his wife Meghan Markle had returned to Canada.

Prince Harry gave her the “biggest hug” in the world, it was reported.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, reportedly loved seeing his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy in March 2020, shortly after his wife Meghan Markle had returned to Canada.

Early in 2020, it was said that Harry and Meghan went to Westminster Abbey for a Commonwealth Day celebration without their son Archie.

Later, while Harry remained in the UK for a few more days, the Duchess travelled back to Canada to be with Archie.

Before the Duke left for Canada, Prince Harry’s friends threw him a celebration.

Also present during the celebration was Harry’s ex-girlfriend Chelsy.

When Chelsy showed up at the celebration, Prince Harry reportedly gave her the “biggest hug” in the world.

On March 26, 2020, The Express UK reported, citing the New Idea magazine, “Harry was beaming when he walked into the room and everyone was there waiting for him.

“He couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw Chelsy.

“He gave her the biggest hug. He was thrilled she was there. She and Harry have a serious connection.”

Between 2004 and 2011, Prince Harry and Chelsy had sporadic relationships.

