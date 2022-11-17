Princess of Wales pays visit to Reading Ukrainian Community Centre

They teach kids and assist find jobs and housing.

The center has sent medical aid to Ukraine’s front lines.

Princess of Wales met Olena Zelenska at Buckingham Palace before Queen’s funeral.

Advertisement

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Ukrainian families have fled to the UK. The Princess of Wales has met some of these families.

When the princess went to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, she met with volunteers who help refugees get settled in Berkshire.

As part of their work, they teach classes to kids and help people find jobs and places to live.

The center has also helped get medical and other kinds of help to the front lines in Ukraine.

The centre, which is part of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), has been helping Ukrainians who move to the UK since the invasion started.

Advertisement

The princess heard that volunteers held weekly coffee mornings to help families feel like they were part of a group.

She was told that displaced families can get help and advice about things like jobs and housing as they get used to living in the UK.

The princess also joined a group of kids who were making art.

Advertisement The centre’s art workshops help provide a way for the children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences.

The Princess of Wales met the first lady of Ukrain Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace in September, ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. Advertisement Also Read Meghan Markle has been accused of demanding “all of the attention” Meghan Markle was criticized for wanting to "always know what's going on"...

During their trips to Ukraine over the past six months, the Prince and Princess of Wales have brought attention to the plight of the people there and the help that people and groups in the UK have given in response. Advertisement