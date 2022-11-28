The Crown: Ed McVey’s first look as young Prince William sends the internet wild

Meg Bellamy has been chosen to play Ed’s on-screen wife, the Princess of Wales.

Rufus Kampa, who is only 16, will play the young Prince of Wales.

The fifth season of The Crown came out on November 9,

Advertisement

The Crown season six is being made, and the news is already full of stories about the upcoming episode of the Netflix royal drama.

When actor Ed McVey was spotted on the set of The Crown for the first time in central London, he looked exactly like a young Prince William. This caused a huge stir on the internet.

Ed, a 21-year-old theater actor, looked sharp in a black blazer, a blue shirt, and beige pants while filming scenes for the hit show’s sixth season.

After his first day of filming, he left the set in a car with a bag and flowers. He seemed happy. He will draw the prince when he was a young adult and went to St. Andrews University, where he met Kate Middleton for the first time.

Meg Bellamy has been chosen to play Ed’s on-screen wife, the Princess of Wales.

Rufus Kampa, who is only 16, will play the young Prince of Wales. He will act out how he and the rest of the royal family dealt with Princess Diana’s death when he was a teenager.

Advertisement

The last two seasons of The Crown will tell the story of the Royal Family from the 1990s to 2003.

Also Read Zara Tindall, the late Queen’s granddaughter, shops for swimwear in Australia Zara and Mike, who used to play rugby, have been married for...

The fifth season of The Crown came out on November 9, and season six was supposed to be the last part of the royal story. It was supposed to come out next year.