King Charles, Camilla shunned Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

  • The Sussexes were not invited to the Princess of Wales’ carol service.
  • Charles and Camilla did not extend an invitation to the Sussexes.
  • The action appears to be a new jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared to be ignored by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla since they did not extend an invitation to the Sussexes to the Princess of Wales’ carol service.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be honoured by the new King and his wife Camilla by attending Kate’s annual carol service at Westminster Abbey on the day that the second episode of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary premieres.

The Kensington Palace has confirmed that “The New Fab Four” will go to the wedding together. The statement was made the day following the release of “Harry & Meghan’s” second bombshell trailer.

The action appears to be a new jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who frequently criticise the royal family.

The £88 million docuseries about the California-based couple is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on December 15th.

Yesterday saw the release of the second explosive teaser for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Harry & Meghan, a Netflix docuseries. Harry and Meghan are shown.

