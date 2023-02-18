Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Hugh Jackman has predicted that Australia will soon secede from the British royal family.

He has no ill will towards any member of the royal family.

The claims of the actor appear to be a warning to the British monarchy.

Advertisement

Hugh Jackman has reportedly warned King Charles that he will lose some of his realm in the future, predicting that the actor’s native Australia will soon secede from the British royal family and become a republic.

In an interview, X Men star Hugh Jackman stated that such a move would be “inevitable” and a “natural part of evolution.” The claims of the actor appear to be a warning to the British monarchy.

The actor, whose parents are both British by birth, told the publication that he remembers celebrating royal events as a child, such as Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.

“We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.”

Jackman says he has “no ill will” towards any member of the royal family, adding that he met the late Queen Elizabeth and her son, now King Charles, on several occasions.

Advertisement

Hugh Michael Jackman, an Australian actor, made his breakthrough as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” until it was broken in 2021.

Also Read Meghan Markle’s “web of lies” is “finally catching up with her” Lady C addressed Samantha Markle's civil court case in Florida. Samantha wins...

Advertisement