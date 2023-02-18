Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles
Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Articles
Advertisement
Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Advertisement
  • Hugh Jackman has predicted that Australia will soon secede from the British royal family.
  • He has no ill will towards any member of the royal family.
  • The claims of the actor appear to be a warning to the British monarchy.
Advertisement

 

Hugh Jackman has reportedly warned King Charles that he will lose some of his realm in the future, predicting that the actor’s native Australia will soon secede from the British royal family and become a republic.

In an interview, X Men star Hugh Jackman stated that such a move would be “inevitable” and a “natural part of evolution.” The claims of the actor appear to be a warning to the British monarchy.

The actor, whose parents are both British by birth, told the publication that he remembers celebrating royal events as a child, such as Prince Charles’ 1981 wedding to Lady Diana Spencer.

“We had Champagne… there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been.”

Jackman says he has “no ill will” towards any member of the royal family, adding that he met the late Queen Elizabeth and her son, now King Charles, on several occasions.

Advertisement

Hugh Michael Jackman, an Australian actor, made his breakthrough as Logan / Wolverine in the X-Men film series, a role that earned him the Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” until it was broken in 2021.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s “web of lies” is “finally catching up with her”
Meghan Markle’s “web of lies” is “finally catching up with her”

Lady C addressed Samantha Markle's civil court case in Florida. Samantha wins...

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Niall Horan's third solo album to arrive in June!
Niall Horan's third solo album to arrive in June!
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai
Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai
I always get recognised in public now!, says Jennifer Coolidge
I always get recognised in public now!, says Jennifer Coolidge
Dua Lipa worries a new album might be leaked online
Dua Lipa worries a new album might be leaked online
Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
Niall Horan thinks Lewis Capaldi collaboration is 'pointless'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story